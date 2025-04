Update: El Paso County Sheriff's Office officials say that the incident near the campus involved a Texas DPS pursuit.

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- Alderete Middle School is on secure protocol.

A spokesperson for Canutillo ISD says that law enforcement activity is happening around the campus, not on the campus.

The school is located at 801 Talbot Avenue.

ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene right now.