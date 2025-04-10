Man wanted for aggravated battery

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces and Doña Ana County is asking for help identifying a man suspected of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and negligent use of a deadly weapon.

"A cash reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is urged to report anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces and Doña Ana County by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), using the P3 Tips mobile app or by visiting NMCrimeStoppers.org," a Crime Stoppers spokesperson explained. "All tips remain 100% anonymous."

The only photos of the man that are currently available are below:

Crime Stoppers say the man was allegedly involved in an incident that happened February 9, 2025 at around 10:45 PM on the south sidewalk of West Picacho Avenue, near the Circle K. He had a medium-sized dog with long black fur with white markings with him. He is believed to live nearby, officials say. They did not provide any other details of the crimes he is accused of.