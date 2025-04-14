Skip to Content
Police break up teen party at Horizon Airbnb

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- Horizon City Police officers and El Paso County Sheriff's deputies broke up a "large juvenile disturbance" at a party hosted at an Airbnb rental this weekend. Officials say the house party, which happened on Ashford Street, involved underage drinking.

When officers and deputies arrived at the party, they saw 30 to 40 kids running away. They chased down and detained several of them. Those who were caught are now cited with underage alcohol possession.

"Officers recovered a black BB gun discarded by a fleeing juvenile and observed alcohol, THC, and vape products inside an Airbnb rental where parties were prohibited," Horizon City Police officials explained.

The party happened on Saturday night.

