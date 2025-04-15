Crash on I-10 East at Eastlake

Update: A spokesperson for the El Paso Fire Department says that emergency crews took one minorly injured person to the hospital.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Three-vehicle crash is tying up traffic along I-10 East near Eastlake in Far East El Paso.

Police are at the scene of the crash right now, according to El Paso Police Department officials.

The crash was first reported at 4;07 PM today. Three lanes are currently being blocked as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

Police say there are unknown injuries.