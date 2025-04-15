Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Crash on I-10 East at Eastlake

TxDOT
By
New
Published 4:39 PM

Update: A spokesperson for the El Paso Fire Department says that emergency crews took one minorly injured person to the hospital.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Three-vehicle crash is tying up traffic along I-10 East near Eastlake in Far East El Paso.

Police are at the scene of the crash right now, according to El Paso Police Department officials.

The crash was first reported at 4;07 PM today. Three lanes are currently being blocked as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

Police say there are unknown injuries.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content