El Pasoan charged with abusing Boxer

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested Emilio Adrian Hernandez, 26, for allegedly abusing a Boxer named Goose.

Officers arrested Hernandez on a Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals charge on April 11, 2025 and booked him into jail on a $10,000 bond. Police officials announced his arrest April 16, 2025.

On April 1, 2025, the Animal Cruelty Unit responded to calls about a man dragging and kicking a dog on a leash in a residential neighborhood near Eastwood Middle School.

