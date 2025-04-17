Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Deputies arrest man accused of running illegal bingo operation on Facebook

By
Published 3:17 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Constable deputies arrested David King Paiz, 31, today. Officials accuse Paiz of running an illegal bingo operation on Facebook.

The Texas Office of the Attorney General had previously arrested Paiz on charges relating to the illegal bingo operation in May 2024.

Paiz currently faces three counts of Money Laundering (less than $300,000), one count of Bingo Regulations, and one count of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

Constable deputies arrested Paiz on Saigon Drive in East El Paso and booked him into the El Paso County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content