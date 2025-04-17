Deputies arrest man accused of running illegal bingo operation on Facebook

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Constable deputies arrested David King Paiz, 31, today. Officials accuse Paiz of running an illegal bingo operation on Facebook.

The Texas Office of the Attorney General had previously arrested Paiz on charges relating to the illegal bingo operation in May 2024.

Paiz currently faces three counts of Money Laundering (less than $300,000), one count of Bingo Regulations, and one count of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

Constable deputies arrested Paiz on Saigon Drive in East El Paso and booked him into the El Paso County Jail on a $100,000 bond.