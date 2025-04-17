Traffic stop causes HOLD protocol at El Paso High School

Update (3:42 PM): El Paso Police Department officials say that officers attempted a traffic stop at the 900 block of East California Avenue. Three people tried to get away, leading to the shut down at the high school.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso High School is on a HOLD protocol "out of an abundance of caution," El Paso ISD officials say.

The district officials say that the HOLD is due to law enforcement activity near campus.

The district's Police Services also responded.

An ABC-7 crew spotted an El Paso Police Gang Unit vehicle at the scene and police officers speaking to a woman who was seated on a street curb.

The district released the following statement: