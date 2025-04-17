Skip to Content
Traffic stop causes HOLD protocol at El Paso High School

Published 2:49 PM

Update (3:42 PM): El Paso Police Department officials say that officers attempted a traffic stop at the 900 block of East California Avenue. Three people tried to get away, leading to the shut down at the high school.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso High School is on a HOLD protocol "out of an abundance of caution," El Paso ISD officials say.

The district officials say that the HOLD is due to law enforcement activity near campus.

The district's Police Services also responded.

An ABC-7 crew spotted an El Paso Police Gang Unit vehicle at the scene and police officers speaking to a woman who was seated on a street curb.

The district released the following statement:

“The El Paso HS campus is currently in HOLD protocol out of an abundance of caution due to activity nearby. El Paso ISD Police Services have responded promptly. The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority.”

