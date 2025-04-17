Man caught on camera torching car in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Managers of the Sierra Del Sol Homeowners’ Association in West El Paso are seeking help identifying the person shown of surveillance video torching the former HOA president's car.

The video, released by the HOA today, shows the unidentified person using a fire-starting device to set fire to President Arthur Gilbert Stoltz's car, a HOA managers explained.

A still from the surveillance video (Courtesy: Sierra Del Sol Homeowners’ Association)

The HOA says that the incident happened on March 16, 2025 at around 5:31 AM at 6201 Escondido Drive.

"The Sierra Del Sol HOA urges residents and the wider community to remain vigilant and cooperative in assisting law enforcement efforts to resolve this case," the HOA manager stated. "Together, we can ensure that our neighborhood remains safe and secure for all families."