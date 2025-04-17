Skip to Content
Woman shows up at hospital with gunshot wound; person arrested in Canutillo

Published 5:11 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A spokesperson for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a woman arrived at the Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus with a gunshot wound this afternoon.

"The incident appears to be related to a domestic disturbance," the spokesperson stated.

When asked about a crime scene at a house on Bosque Road in Canutillo, the spokesperson said the residence has been secured and one person has been taken into custody after a traffic stop.

The spokesperson says that the Major Crimes Unit is now investigating.

