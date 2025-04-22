Police arrest teen accused of hit-and-run on Piedras

Update (April 22, 2025): El Paso Police just announced an arrest in the hit-and-run. Officers arrested Carlos Manuel Rivera, 18, on April 21, 2025, after receiving an anonymous tip. Police are still looking for his car and anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency number of 915-832-4400, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-TIPS(8477).

Courtesy: EPPD

Rivera is charged with Collision Involving Personal Injury and was booked on a $50,000 bond. Police say that he went straight in a mandatory left turn lane and hit the victim, who was riding on a Tao Tao Scooter. Police say Rivera then allegedly drove off.

Update: According to Special Traffic Investigators a preliminary investigation revealed the 2017 Taotao was struck by a dark Chevrolet Sedan. The Chevrolet Sedan then fled the scene.

Courtesy: EPPD

The Special Traffic Investigations Unit is asking the public for assistance for any information regarding this vehicle collision. The Chevrolet should have notable damage to the front of the vehicle due to the collision.

The man in the 2017 Taotao was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

(ORIGINAL STORY: April 12, 2025) EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is in the hospital after a crash in Central El Paso.

It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at the 900 block of Piedras St.

Special Traffic Investigators are on scene looking into what caused the crash.

We'll be sure to update you on air and online as more information becomes available.