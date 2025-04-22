One suspect arrested, one at large after NMSU burglary

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NMSU Police are looking for the second of two burglary suspects accused of burglarizing an Agricultural Storage Building and an government-owned truck in the Alumni and Visitors Center parking lot on Friday, April 18, 2025.

“A suspicious white Chevy Tahoe was spotted in the parking lot near the Alumni and Visitors Center with all its windows down, “said Justin Dunivan, interim NMSU Police chief. “Officers canvassed the area and discovered the burglaries. They spotted a suspect walking across the parking lot at College Drive and Knox and detained him.”

Police charged Tyler Gutierrez, 18, with non-residential burglary, burglary of a vehicle, conspiracy to commit non-residential burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary of a vehicle, and injury or tampering with a motor vehicle. NMSU Police say Gutierrez is not a student at the university.

Police are now looking for a second suspect. They have not released a name.

"Anyone with information about this suspect should contact NMSU Criminal Investigator D. Pedraza at 575-646-3311," police said through a university release today.