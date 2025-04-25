Police in Las Cruces looking for missing woman

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico State Police and the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office are looking for missing person Mary Langdale.

Mary was last seen walking away from the Casa De Oro Center in Las Cruces on April 24, 2025 between 12:30 PM and 1:15 PM.

Langdale was last seen wearing pink and white leggings and pink shoes. The 62-year-old is described as 5'02", 150 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.

"Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office at (575)-647-6850.