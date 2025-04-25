Three arrested for allegedly shooting at house from a car

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested three people in connection with shootings in two parts of El Paso.

James Yarde, 17, Antonio Abel Morales, 32, and a 16-year-old male who has not been identified because he is a minor are facing charges.

Yarde is charged with Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm, Discharge Firearm in Certain Municipalities, and Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 over 1 gram less than 4 grams.

Morales is charged with Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm, Discharge Firearm in Certain Municipalities, and Theft of Property less than $100 with previous conviction.

The 16-year-old is charged with Deadly Conduct and Discharge Firearm in Certain Municipalities.

Officers got a 911 call reporting shots fired near the 200 block of Hillview on April 24, 2025 at 3:29 PM. Witnesses at the scene told the officers people in a blue car had shot at a house before driving off. While they were investigating, police officers received a second call at 4:15 PM reporting shots fired by a blue Honda near the 300 block of St. Vrain. The officers then found and arrested the trio.

Officials booked Yarde and Morales into the El Paso County Detention Facility on unknown bonds. They referred the teen to the Juvenile Probation Department.