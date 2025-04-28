32-year-old arrested for bomb threat to Ruidoso High

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Today, Ruidoso Police announced the arrest of Mescalero resident Margaret Cojo, 32.

Police officials say that Cojo called in a bomb threat to Ruidoso High School on March 4, 2025.

"The threat resulted in an immediate lockdown of the school and a subsequent evacuation to the Ruidoso Convention Center," Ruidoso Police stated. "It was later determined that the call was a hoax that had been called in by Mrs. Cojo."

Police say that no one was injured and all students were able to safely return to their parents.

Ruidoso Police say that officers arrested Cojo on April 25, 2025. They say that Cojo is now charged in connection with the bomb threat, but they did not specify the exact charge she is facing, nor the bond she was booked under.