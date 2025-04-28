‘Wind-driven’ fire destroys mobile home

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Dona Ana County and Las Cruces Fire Department crews put out a "wind-driven" fire that destroyed a mobile home on the 2800 block of Glass Road yesterday afternoon.

"Because of the strong winds at the time and the numerous exposures presented by the fire, Las Cruces firefighters were called to assist," an LCFD spokesperson explained. "The exposures and threats caused by the fire included a large propane tank, live power lines and at least one nearby home. Sunday's strong winds spread flames more than 300 yards from where the structure fire initiated."

Firefighters got the fire under control within 30 minutes, and it took Dona Ana County fire units several hours to fully put out all of the hot spots. LCFD officials say no one was reported injured.