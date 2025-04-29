Skip to Content
Eastwood High evacuated after smoke sensors go off

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Eastwood High School was evacuated as a precaution earlier this morning. 

According to a Ysleta ISD spokesperson, around 7:40 AM, a smoke sensor was triggered at the school while Ysleta ISD maintenance personnel were cleaning dust from HVAC units on the rooftop.

The campus was evacuated, then cleared for re-entry.

Student returned to class and their day continued as normal.

It was later determined that the dust, and not smoke, had set off the sensor.

Which resulted in a false alarm.

