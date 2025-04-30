Gas leak in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire crews responded to a gas leak at a medical center on North Loop in the Lower Valley.

The call reporting the smell of gas in the area came in at 1:27 PM this afternoon.

There is construction going on in the area, and fire officials say that crews may have hit a gas line.

Crews ventilated the nearby medical offices and Texas Gas is handing the situation by calling in a dig crew. One person was evaluated on the scene but chose not to go to the hospital.

By 3:02, the dig crew had arrived at the scene, which was then turned over to Texas Gas, an EPFD spokesperson says.