Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Gas leak in Lower Valley

KVIA
By
today at 3:39 PM
Published 3:36 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire crews responded to a gas leak at a medical center on North Loop in the Lower Valley.

The call reporting the smell of gas in the area came in at 1:27 PM this afternoon.

There is construction going on in the area, and fire officials say that crews may have hit a gas line.

Crews ventilated the nearby medical offices and Texas Gas is handing the situation by calling in a dig crew. One person was evaluated on the scene but chose not to go to the hospital.

By 3:02, the dig crew had arrived at the scene, which was then turned over to Texas Gas, an EPFD spokesperson says.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content