Ft. Bliss soldier sentenced for femicide of Juárez teen mom

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Saúl Luna Villa was sentenced to 27 years and four months in prison for aggravated femicide.

The Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Attention to Women Victims of Gender-Based Crimes announced the conviction this week.

Prosecutors say Ft. Bliss soldier Luna killed teen mom Aylen Marina B.V. on April 7, 2023, in Juárez's Anáhuac neighborhood.

Prosecutors say that Luna left Marina's body after shooting her several times. Luna returned to the United States after the killing. Mexican authorities were able to extradite him in February 2024.

Prosecutors say that Luna pleaded guilty before the judicial authority. He will serve his sentence in Social Reintegration Center No. 3 of Ciudad Juárez, officials say. He was also ordered to pay 1,949,000 pesos as compensation for damages, according to prosecutors.