Las Cruces man dead after traffic stop in T or C

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico State Police (NMSP) Investigations Bureau is looking into an officer-involved shooting involving an NMSP officer in Truth or Consequences. Las Cruces resident Dennis Ritchie Jones, 75, is dead after the shooting.

State police stopped Jones around noon on Tuesday as he was driving a truck. The officer found that Jones had an active arrest warrant for a probation violation for a sexual assault charge in Arizona, according to officials.

"During the traffic stop, an altercation ensued, and the officer fired at least one round from his duty issued pistol in Jones’s direction," an NMSP official explained. "Jones remained in the vehicle and fled from the scene, and a pursuit ensued onto NM Highway 181, north of Truth or Consequences. The officer caught up to the vehicle, which had stopped in the middle of High Winds Road. The officer gave commands to Jones, who then began firing at the officer. The officer returned fire with his duty-issued rifle. After the exchange of gunfire, officers approached the vehicle and located Jones unresponsive."

The Office of the Medical Investigator pronounced Jones dead at the scene. The officer was uninjured. That is according to the NMSP spokesperson.

"The identity of the NMSP officer will not be released until interviews are completed," the spokesperson explained. "The officer has been placed on standard administrative leave. New Mexico State Police act solely as factfinders in their investigation and conduct an unbiased and impartial investigation. In officer-involved shootings, NMSP thoroughly documents the scene, collects evidence, and interviews officers, subjects, and witnesses. In turn, NMSP compiles facts as detailed as possible and forwards all reports to the appropriate district attorney for their review. The New Mexico State Police does not determine whether an officer’s actions were justified; this determination rests solely with the district attorney’s office."