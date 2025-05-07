Security increase at county courthouse after threat
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Courthouse experienced a large security increase after law enforcement were alerted to a threat this morning.
The Sheriff's Office released a statement saying it was aware of a threat directed at the courthouse.
Read through the full statement below:
"The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is aware of a threat directed at the courthouse. In coordination with our local, state, and federal partners, we have implemented enhanced security measures to ensure the safety of all courthouse personnel and the public.
Out of an abundance of caution, law enforcement personnel, including K-9 units, are conducting thorough inspections of the premises. We are following established protocols and remain committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment.
No further details will be released at this time."
EPCSO