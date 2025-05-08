Fiery “mass casualty” crash closes all lanes at Transmountain

UPDATE: El Paso Police have confirmed first responders rushed 6 people to the hospital after the crash. No word was given on the severity of their injuries. Our ABC-7 crew has arrived at the scene and is working to learn more.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire Department has closed all lanes at North and South Desert Blvd. at Transmountain after a semi-truck crashed into multiple vehicles and caught fire. El Paso Fire says the department was alerted to the crash at 6:21 a.m.

El Paso Fire is calling the crash a "mass casualty incident." This does not necessarily indicate a death, but rather the scale of the response needed. The department has confirmed multiple people at the scene are injured. We are still working on gathering information on their conditions.

TxDOT traffic cameras showed the truck ablaze, plumes of fire and smoke rising from the wreckage.

All lanes at Spur 16 and Talbot are also closed until further notice.

ABC-7 has a crew en route to the scene to learn more. We will continue to update this article and provide the latest information during our morning broadcasts.