Fire engulfs house near Album Park

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A fire broke out near Album Park this afternoon.

First responders classify the fire as moderate. It's happening at a house on the 10300 block of Parkwood in East El Paso.

An ABC-7 crew at the scene saw that the roof was engulfed in flames and was partially collapsed.

First responders say that crews have been out trying to fight the fire since 12:58 PM today. No one has been reported injured.

El Paso Electric crews are en route to shut off power to the house, officials say. El Paso Fire Investigators are also on their way and are expected to look into the cause of the fire.