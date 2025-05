EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two people were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Northeast El Paso early Sunday morning.

It happened on the 5300 block of Dalton Ave.

A spokesperson with the El Paso Police Department says they received a call at 1:14 a.m. Sunday.

EPPD Investigators are on scene looking into the details of the shooting.

Stay tuned to ABC-7 on air and online for updates.