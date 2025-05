EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two people suffered minor injuries in a crash involving a police car this morning.

The crash happened at 10:11 AM on the 5100 block of Doniphan Drive.

El Paso Police Department officials say that an officer reported a traffic crash involving a unit.

At least one of the people injured was a woman who was rushed to an area hospital. Officials did not say whether the police officer was injured.

ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene now.