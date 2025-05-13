Skip to Content
Missing Person Alert: Mauro David Hernandez

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Mauro David Hernandez, 45, who was reported missing after he was last seen on May 5, 2025 at around 2:48 PM.

"His last known whereabouts and direction of travel are unknown, and it is unclear if he left in a vehicle," a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office said.

The spokesperson says Hernandez was last seen wearing a red flannel button-up shirt. He is described as being a 5'4" tall, 138 pound White man with short brown hair and hazel eyes.

"Anyone with information on Mauro David Hernandez’s whereabouts is urged to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (915) 273-3800," the spokesperson stated.

