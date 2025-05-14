Woman accused Horizon man of kidnapping

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- Horizon Police arrested Justin Charles Ocon, 26, and charged him with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Kidnapping, Assault Causing Bodily Injury / Impeding Breath, and Interference with Emergency Request for Assistance.

Officers booked Ocon into jail on a combined $180,000 bond.

Officers responded to reports of an alleged assault at a house on Corby Place in Horizon on May 9, 2025. The victim told officers Ocon had held her against her will. She alleged that Ocon had physically assaulted her with a gun, choked her to the point of unconsciousness, and stopped her from calling for help.

Officers arrested Ocon after finding him hiding in an apartment on Rojas Drive.