Sex offender accused of stalking Pebble Hills High student as she walked to school

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Socorro ISD Police officers arrested registered sex offender Jesus Emmanuel Guerra for allegedly stalking a Pebble Hills High School campus. That is according to Socorro ISD officials.

Officials say the 15-year-old student approached a school resource officer to report that a man had approached her multiple times as she walked to school. She told the officer that the man had tried to lure her into his car. She had taken pictures of the car, which then allowed investigators to find Guerra, district officials explain. She was able to pick Guerra out of a line up this week. Officers took him into custody and charged him with stalking.

District officials say Criminal Investigations Division detectives, El Paso County Sheriff deputies, and El Paso Police Department Sex Offender Registration and Tracking personnel are still looking into the case.

School district officials say that the incident happened away from SISD property and that it did not disrupt school.