Amarillo man killed in Hudspeth County crash

HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KVIA) -- Amarillo resident Travis Abernathy, 43, is dead after a crash in Hudspeth County this weekend.

Texas DPS officials say that the crash happened on I-10 West about 18 miles west of Sierra Blanca.

Officials say that Abernathy's left tires malfunctioned. His car left the road and he lost control, rolling several times. Officials say Abernathy, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car.

Abernathy was pronounced dead on the scene, Texas DPS officials say.

The crash is still under investigation.