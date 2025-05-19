One dead in crash on Spur 601

UPDATE: Special Traffic Investigators confirm 1 person dead from the crash.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A crash at Spur 601 and Airport Dr. has shut down several lanes. El Paso Police's traffic account on X posted all eastbound lanes at Airport Dr. and westbound lanes at Global reach are closed.

Our ABC-7 crew at the scene saw what looks like a white sheet covering a body, though no injuries or deaths are confirmed. Our crew also reports military police are managing the scene.

We're working to learn more, and will continue to update you on air and online.