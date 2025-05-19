Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

One dead in crash on Spur 601

By ,
Updated
today at 9:29 AM
Published 4:20 AM

UPDATE: Special Traffic Investigators confirm 1 person dead from the crash.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A crash at Spur 601 and Airport Dr. has shut down several lanes. El Paso Police's traffic account on X posted all eastbound lanes at Airport Dr. and westbound lanes at Global reach are closed.

Our ABC-7 crew at the scene saw what looks like a white sheet covering a body, though no injuries or deaths are confirmed. Our crew also reports military police are managing the scene.

We're working to learn more, and will continue to update you on air and online.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Carter Diggs

Author Profile Photo

Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content