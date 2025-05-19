I-10 reopens after brief closure

Update (2:24 PM): All lanes are now open.

Update (2:05 PM): El Paso Police Department officials say that officers are trying to help a distressed person at Wyoming and Mesa. This is impacting the lanes of I-10 below.

Police say the call first came in at 1:28 PM. Westbound lanes are shutdown.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- All lanes of I-10 East downtown are closed right now. That is according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TXDOT

TXDOT has the incident that closed the highway marked as "other." Cameras in the area show a lot of congestion and stopped vehicles.

TXDOT

The incident was first reported at 1:39 PM today.