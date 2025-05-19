Skip to Content
Truck driver killed in Hudspeth County crash

By
Published 5:20 PM

HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KVIA) -- Truck driver Yemane Berhane, 23, died in a crash on I-10 East in Hudspeth County on Friday.

The crash happened at 4:20 PM about ten miles west of Sierra Blanca. Officials say Yemane and his passenger were driving their semi broke down on the side of the road.

Yemane got out, then another semi then hit the back of his tractor trailer.

Yemane was struck in the process, officials say.

The other driver and Yemane's passenger were transported to the hospital with injuries, while Yemane was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still looking into the crash. Texas DPS says Yemane was from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

