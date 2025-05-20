Construction crew hits gas line in Lower Valley

Update (2:17 PM): Texas Gas Service says a third-party hit a line, causing North Loop to close in both directions from Hunter to Hawkins. The road closed to allow crews to safely make repairs.

"At this time, we don't have an estimate for when repairs will be complete and roads will reopen," a spokesperson for Texas Gas Service explained. "We appreciate the community's patience and ask to please keep safety top of mind when in the area."

The spokesperson reminds everyone that they should submit a line locate request with Texas 811 at least 48 business hours before digging or excavating large and small projects.

"Utility and other underground facilities will be marked so projects can move forward safely. Additionally, if you have an emergency or smell natural gas, leave the area immediately and then call 911 and 800-959-5325."

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A construction crew digging in the residential area near the EPCC Valle Verde campus hit a gas line this morning. That is according to a spokesperson for the El Paso Fire Department.

The call came in at 10:10 AM, officials say. No one has been reported injured. Police officers are in the area directing traffic, EPFD says.

Texas Gas in now en route.

This is happening at North Loop and Rose Lane in the Lower Valley.