Dozens of El Pasoans taken in on outstanding warrants

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- More than 60 individuals were taken into custody on outstanding warrants in El Paso County since May 5.

Chase leads to arrest of wanted woman

An El Paso County Constable Precinct Three sergeant stopped an Audi driving on Yarbrough for a traffic violation yesterday. After hitting a median, the driver, Yahima Maria Sinatra, 33, got out an tried running away. The sergeant caught her soon after and took her in on an outstanding Federal Warrant for Harboring Aliens. Officials with the Constable's office says that the sergeant found drugs inside the car. Sinatra's passenger also got out and ran away. He was not caught.

The sergeant turned Sinatra over to U.S. Marshal Deputies for booking, with drug charges expected to be added at a later date, according to the spokesperson.

Man wanted on PR bond warrants arrested

The El Paso County Constable Precinct Three spokesperson also announced the arrest of Eduardo Alfredo Robles, 40. Robles was wanted on active PR bond warrants for aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and manufacture and delivery of controlled substance.

Officials say they found Robles on the 9100 block of Lacebark Elm and booked him into the County Jail.

60 arrested by Fugitive Apprehension Unit

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested 60 people wanted on outstanding criminal warrants between May 5 and May 16.

"These arrests are part of the Sheriff’s Office’s ongoing commitment to public safety and accountability by identifying, locating, and apprehending individuals wanted for various criminal offenses across the county," a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office explained.

Below is the list of fugitives taken in by the unit, as named by the Sheriff's Office.