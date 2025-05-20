El Pasoan accused of driving around with unholstered pistol

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police officers arrested Angel Marin, 34, as he was driving near Arboleda and Pendale. Marin is charged with Possession of Marijuana and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.

Officers stopped Marin for an alleged violating a traffic law. When he stopped, officers reported seeing an unholstered pistol and a sandwich bag that appeared to contain marijuana, according to EPPD officials.

The officers then called in a K-9 unit, which alerted to the presence of narcotics, officials say.

Officers arrested Marin and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on an unknown bond.

This happened yesterday afternoon.