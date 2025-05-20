Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

El Pasoan accused of driving around with unholstered pistol

EPPD
By
New
Published 5:35 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police officers arrested Angel Marin, 34, as he was driving near Arboleda and Pendale. Marin is charged with Possession of Marijuana and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.

Officers stopped Marin for an alleged violating a traffic law. When he stopped, officers reported seeing an unholstered pistol and a sandwich bag that appeared to contain marijuana, according to EPPD officials.

The officers then called in a K-9 unit, which alerted to the presence of narcotics, officials say.

Officers arrested Marin and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on an unknown bond.

This happened yesterday afternoon.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content