El Pasoan accused of driving around with unholstered pistol
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police officers arrested Angel Marin, 34, as he was driving near Arboleda and Pendale. Marin is charged with Possession of Marijuana and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.
Officers stopped Marin for an alleged violating a traffic law. When he stopped, officers reported seeing an unholstered pistol and a sandwich bag that appeared to contain marijuana, according to EPPD officials.
The officers then called in a K-9 unit, which alerted to the presence of narcotics, officials say.
Officers arrested Marin and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on an unknown bond.
This happened yesterday afternoon.