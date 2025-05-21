Vegetation fire burning in Lower Valley

Update (1:42 PM): Officials say that there are now 27 units on the scene. No one has been reported injured. No evacuations are in place.

El Paso Police are on the scene to help and to control traffic in the area.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- There is a vegetation fire burning in El Paso's Lower Valley right now.

The fire was initially classified as minor, but has since been upgraded to severe. A second primary response was initiated around 12:40 PM. There were 17 units called out initially. This is all according to an El Paso Fire Department official.

This is happening at 9418 North Loop.

Officials say vegetation around a ponding area caught fire. No houses have been impacted.