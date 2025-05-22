Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Fire on George Dieter in East El Paso put out

Elena Saenz
By
Published 3:09 PM

Update (3:30 PM): El Paso Fire Department officials say that the fire has been knocked down.

Update (3:10 PM): El Paso Fire Department officials say this is a structure fire. It is classified as severe.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A fire is burning at 2700 George Dieter Drive in East El Paso. A spokesperson for the El Paso Fire Department confirmed news of the fire.

Smoke can be seen rising from the fire for miles around.

No additional information on the fire is currently available. We will update this story when we learn more.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content