Fire on George Dieter in East El Paso put out

Update (3:30 PM): El Paso Fire Department officials say that the fire has been knocked down.

Update (3:10 PM): El Paso Fire Department officials say this is a structure fire. It is classified as severe.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A fire is burning at 2700 George Dieter Drive in East El Paso. A spokesperson for the El Paso Fire Department confirmed news of the fire.

Smoke can be seen rising from the fire for miles around.

No additional information on the fire is currently available. We will update this story when we learn more.