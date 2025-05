LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces firefighters put out a fire on Greening Avenue last night.

The fire broke out around 8:30 PM. Crews got to the scene and found heavy smoke coming from the detached garage behind the house.

The crews got the fire under control within minutes and stopped it from spreading to the house. No one was reported injured. Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.