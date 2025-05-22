Teen accused of money laundering, forgery

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An 18-year-old El Pasoan is facing money laundering and forgery charges.

An officer took Destiny Rayne Hobeck, 18, into custody on PR bond revocation warrants today.

Hobeck was riding in a car that was stopped on the 15400 block of Montana. She was charged with the warrants and booked into the County Jail on a combined $20,000 bond.

Hobeck is accused of money laundering and forgery. Socorro ISD Police originally arrested Hobeck in January of 2024 on those charges. The Constable Office did not explain what led up to Hobeck's original arrest.