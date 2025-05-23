El Paso teen accused of stabbing girl in ‘unprovoked’ attack

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Angel Adrian Maximo Martinez, 17, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Court documents newly obtained by ABC-7 reveal that Martinez allegedly stabbed a teen, causing both of her lungs to collapse.

Surveillance cameras at the girl's home captured video of the alleged attack, court documents state. The attack happened in front of the house. Investigators say that Martinez walked up behind the girl and started stabbing her.

"The video shows that the attack was unprovoked," investigators in the case explain in the court documents.

Martinez took the girl down to the ground, while the girl's father and another person ran out of the house to help. The girl was screaming during the attack, court documents state. The girl's father suffered injuries as he intervened, officials say. Investigators report finding a knife with a bent tip at the scene after the attack.

"[The girl] was transported to the University Medical Center and was categorized as critical as both of her lungs collapsed and was rushed into surgery," investigators explained. "[She] also suffered from multiple lacerations to her back, face, neck, hands and arms."

The alleged attack happened on April 4, 2025. Officers arrested Martinez and took him in on a $250,000 bond.