CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- There is a fire burning in Canutillo right now. The blaze is located at 7000 Fourth street.

Smoke is rising into the air, and it can be seen from miles around. The fire is happening near Canutillo Elementary School.

An ABC-7 viewer sent in video of the smoke and flames. Sirens can also be heard in the background of the video.

ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene of the fire right now. Look for more updates as new information becomes available.