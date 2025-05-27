Skip to Content
Fire burns backyard shed in Las Cruces

LCFD
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Fire crews put out a fire on Idaho Avenue Monday evening.

The fire broke out in a backyard at 6:40 PM Monday, May 26, 2025. Firefighters battled heavy smoke pouring out of a shed in the backyard. They put out the fire in about 10 minutes, according to fire department officials.

No one was reported injured. The shed suffered significant damage and the heat damaged nearby surfaces, officials say. Investigators are still looking into the cause.

