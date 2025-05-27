Fire burns backyard shed in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Fire crews put out a fire on Idaho Avenue Monday evening.

The fire broke out in a backyard at 6:40 PM Monday, May 26, 2025. Firefighters battled heavy smoke pouring out of a shed in the backyard. They put out the fire in about 10 minutes, according to fire department officials.

Courtesy: LCFD

No one was reported injured. The shed suffered significant damage and the heat damaged nearby surfaces, officials say. Investigators are still looking into the cause.