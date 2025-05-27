Three people seriously injured in multi-car crash on Alameda

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Three people suffered serious injuries in a multi-car crash on Alameda this afternoon.

Emergency crews rushed an additional three people to the hospital with minor injuries. Another person was injured in the crash, but refused transportation to the hospital.

One of the three people who suffered serious injuries was airlifted on the FireSTAR helicopter.

This happened at 7271 Alameda, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson.