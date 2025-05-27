Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Three people seriously injured in multi-car crash on Alameda

An El Paso police unit sits parked behind yellow police line tape in this file photo.
KVIA
An El Paso police unit sits parked behind yellow police line tape in this file photo.
By
New
Published 5:12 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Three people suffered serious injuries in a multi-car crash on Alameda this afternoon.

Emergency crews rushed an additional three people to the hospital with minor injuries. Another person was injured in the crash, but refused transportation to the hospital.

One of the three people who suffered serious injuries was airlifted on the FireSTAR helicopter.

This happened at 7271 Alameda, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content