Assault suspect found barricaded in Socorro smoke shop: police

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police officials say a man barricaded himself inside of a smoke shop in Socorro as he tried to get away from officers early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called out for a welfare check on the 9900 block of Alameda at 1:44 AM Tuesday. Socorro Police officials say that when the officers responded, they found an injured 23-year-old man. His injuries were consistent with an assault, officials say. They have not publicly identified the victim yet.

During the ensuing investigation, officers tried to track down a "male subject," who then barricaded himself inside The Valley Smoke Shop. The shop is located on the same block where officers found the victim.

"Detectives responded to the scene, secured a search warrant, and made entry into the business, ultimately detaining several individuals," Socorro Police officials say.

Investigators say they determined that Edgar Allen Marquez, 24, allegedly assaulted the victim. He is now charged with assault causing bodily injury. Officers booked Marquez into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $10,000 bond.

Officials say this was an isolated incident.