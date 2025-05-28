Skip to Content
Multi-car pileup in Northeast El Paso, 4 injured

today at 4:21 PM
Published 4:01 PM

Update (4:18 PM): El Paso Fire Department officials say that five cars were involved in the collision.

Emergency crews rushed four people to the hospital with minor injuries.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A multi-car crash on Gateway South at McCombs in northeast El Paso is blocking traffic in the surrounding area.

The Texas Department of Transportation says that all lanes of Gateway South are closed as crews respond to the crash. The severity level is reported as "high."

The crash happened at 3:12 PM. ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene right now.

Emma Hoggard

