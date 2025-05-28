Teens arrested at Bassett Place

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police arrested two 14-year-olds at Basset Place today on suspicion of making a false report. They are also charged with evading arrest and resisting arrest.

The officers were called out at 3:05 PM on reports that two children were in the mall with weapons. The officers arrived to find the two children, a boy and a girl, matching the description the caller provided.

The children will be processed at the Juvenile Probation Department. They have not been publicly identified as they are minors. There is no other information available right now.