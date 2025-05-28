Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Teens arrested at Bassett Place

KVIA
By
New
Published 4:40 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police arrested two 14-year-olds at Basset Place today on suspicion of making a false report. They are also charged with evading arrest and resisting arrest.

The officers were called out at 3:05 PM on reports that two children were in the mall with weapons. The officers arrived to find the two children, a boy and a girl, matching the description the caller provided.

The children will be processed at the Juvenile Probation Department. They have not been publicly identified as they are minors. There is no other information available right now.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content