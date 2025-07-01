Barricaded subject who pointed gun at deputies taken into custody

Update (3:50 PM): Officials just identified the man that deputies have in custody as Rogelio Enriquez.

Update (3:42 PM): El Paso Sheriff deputies have taken the subject into custody.

Update (3:10 PM): A spokesperson for the El Paso Sheriff's Office says that the subject was not in the house when deputies entered. An ABC-7 crew at the scene watched as deputies put a person into handcuffs.

Deputies had been trying to serve the subject, who has not been identified, with legal paperwork at approximately 11:45 AM. The subject, who had an outstanding criminal warrant, ended up pointing a firearm at the deputies. That is what sparked the barricade situation.

"There is no threat to the public, and the scene has since been cleared," the spokesperson said. "The investigation remains ongoing. No injuries were reported."

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff deputies are on the 300 block of Brill Circle in Horizon City responding to a barricaded subject.

"The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office can confirm there is a barricaded subject on Brill Circle in Horizon," a spokesperson explained. "Deputies are on scene, and the area is secured. At this time, there is no threat to the public."

In a post on social media, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office asked all residents in the surrounding area to stay inside and lock the doors.