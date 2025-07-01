El Paso woman convicted of vehicular homicide

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An Otero County jury convicted El Pasoan Rebecca Herrera, 34, of vehicular homicide while intoxicated.

"The jury deliberated for just ten minutes before reaching its decision," a spokesperson for the Office of the District Attorney for the Twelfth Judicial District of New Mexico explained. "The conviction stems from a fatal head-on collision that occurred on March 5, 2023, at approximately 1:43 AM, when Herrera—while intoxicated—struck and killed Isaac Garcia, 21, on U.S. Highway 54 in New Mexico."

The spokesperson explains that Herrera was leaving a party in west El Paso and trying to get to the eastside when she became disoriented and crossed the state line into New Mexico.

A 911 call reported Herrera driving in the wrong direction near the Otero Prison Facility. Officials say she was driving around 99 miles per hour. She then caused a head-on collision, officials say.

Garcia was a father and employee at the Otero Prison Facility who was headed to work at the time of the collision. Officials say his daughter was three years old at the time of the crash.

“This crash caused a senseless and irreversible loss,” said prosecutors from the 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. “You drink, you drive, you lose. This tragedy should serve as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of impaired driving.”

Herrera will be sentenced at a later time. She faces up to 18 years in prison.