El Pasoan accused of submitting false documents to criminal court

Published 5:29 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff deputies arrested Jose Alejandro Vaquera, 33, and charged him with submitting falsified documents and emails to County Criminal Court #1.

Officials say Vaquera is accused of altering materials showing his compliance with a court-ordered Battering Intervention and Prevention Program.

"Due to concerns over the legitimacy of the documents, the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division launched an in-depth investigation. Detectives ultimately confirmed the documents and emails had been fabricated," a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office explained. "Vaquera was charged with Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence, with bond set at $20,000, and Online Impersonation, with bond set at $10,000. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility."

