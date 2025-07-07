Deputies arrest man with 1.1 pounds of meth

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff deputies arrested Cesar Alfredo Galindo, 44, for meth possession.

Deputies tried to arrest Galindo for defective car equipment after they spotted him driving on the 700 block of Horizon Boulevard.

"The driver failed to comply and continued driving through the City of Socorro, Clint, and Fabens in an attempt to evade deputies," a Sheriff's Office spokesperson explained. "The vehicle eventually came to a stop in a desert area near S. Fabens-Carlsbad Road and Hacienda Road."

Deputies found him Galindo with 1.1 pounds of meth, officials say. They booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility for evading arrest and delivery of a controlled substance on a $80,000 bond.

“Let this be a message to anyone thinking about running from law enforcement—if you evade from our deputies, you will be caught,” said Sheriff Oscar Ugarte. “Our Safe Streets Operation was found to be successful, and we’re committed to keeping drugs and criminals off our streets.”