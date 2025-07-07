Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Deputies arrest man with 1.1 pounds of meth

EPCSO
By
New
Published 5:48 PM

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff deputies arrested Cesar Alfredo Galindo, 44, for meth possession.

Deputies tried to arrest Galindo for defective car equipment after they spotted him driving on the 700 block of Horizon Boulevard.

"The driver failed to comply and continued driving through the City of Socorro, Clint, and Fabens in an attempt to evade deputies," a Sheriff's Office spokesperson explained. "The vehicle eventually came to a stop in a desert area near S. Fabens-Carlsbad Road and Hacienda Road."

Deputies found him Galindo with 1.1 pounds of meth, officials say. They booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility for evading arrest and delivery of a controlled substance on a $80,000 bond.

“Let this be a message to anyone thinking about running from law enforcement—if you evade from our deputies, you will be caught,” said Sheriff Oscar Ugarte. “Our Safe Streets Operation was found to be successful, and we’re committed to keeping drugs and criminals off our streets.”

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content