Federal officer-involved shooting in Far East El Paso

KVIA
Published 2:58 PM

Update (3:02 PM): FBI officials say that no law enforcement officers were injured in this incident.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Officials are investigating a federal officer-involved shooting on Tierra Sauz Street.

ABC-7 has a crew on the scene. The crew watched as FBI agents and other law enforcement officers looked around a house.

“FBI El Paso and the Texas Rangers are on scene investigating an federal officer involved shooting, as the scene is still active no further information can be provided as this time," a spokesperson for the FBI El Paso Field Office said.

This is happening in Far East El Paso, just blocks away from the Paso Del Norte Fine Arts Academy.

Rishi Oza

Emma Hoggard

